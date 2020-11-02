Owner broken after Whitey the peacock killed for loud squawking

Pretoria - Loud squawking is believed to have led to the fatal shooting of Whitey the peacock while in a tree last week in Faerie Glen. Jaque du Plessis, a hairdresser, is still awaiting answers, four days after his beloved peacock was shot, either with a paintball or gas gun. A reward of R3 000 is being offered for any information leading to who was responsible for the bird’s death. Part of the reward was from the nearby [email protected] restaurant, as Whitey was much loved in the area, said Du Plessis. A private investigator, Rowan Pringle, is also assisting Du Plessis to locate the culprit. Part of the investigation involves viewing footage from a neighbour’s CCTV camera to find out what happened to the peacock.

Du Plessis said most of his neighbours loved Whitey, who was a familiar face in the area. However, he did recently receive some complaints on social media from people saying that the bird was too noisy.

“But why, if they were unhappy with Whitey, did they not approach me directly?” he asked.

He bought Whitey a few years ago when the bird was still a chick. While the peacock lived with him, it was used to sleeping in a neighbour’s tree a few houses down the road.

Du Plessis said he woke up on Wednesday to the devastating news from a neighbour that Whitey had been shot.

When he got to the crime scene, he found his bird dead on the ground with an orange marking on its chest.

Although it was mating season and peacocks are known for making noise, Du Plessis said he had no idea who would be so cruel as to just shoot it. Besides, he said, everyone in the vicinity loved the bird.

He has since relocated his other male peacock, called Patric, as he feared that he may too face the same fate.

Du Plessis, shortly after he had received the news about Whitey, wrote on Facebook, alongside a picture of the bird: “You killed my peacock when he slept in the tree. To you it may just be another peacock, but today you broke my heart. I loved that peacock. It was my animal. My heart is broken.”

By late yesterday, Du Plessis had not yet received answers about who was responsible for killing his pet.

