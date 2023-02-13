Ozwane Mahlangu matriculated at 38 and is now general manager of big city hotel

Pretoria - In spite of having travelled a thorny road, new GM of Anew Hotel Capital in Pretoria, Ozwane Mahlangu, has proved that nothing is impossible. Mahlangu obtained her National Senior Certificate at the age of 38.

“We all have different journeys to reach our final destinations, but with passion comes perseverance,” said Mahlangu, who is affectionately known as Oz. She demonstrated this by overcoming decades of obstacles to matriculate. Mahlangu was staying at Anew Hotel Capital when she studied for her matric exams. About 12 years later, she is the GM of this hotel.

She grew up on a farm in Dullstroom in Mpumalanga. Due to the rural nature of farm life, her access to schools during her childhood was limited. Mahlangu started working for a family as a domestic worker. As time passed, she realised that this was not for her. “ Luckily, the father of my children approached my family for lobola to marry me.”

They moved to a farm where she worked in the self-catering units. Guests often left and would speak about the service she rendered. “Someone told the owner that my talent cannot go to waste by letting me clean the units, whereas he could utilise me at his hotel and spa.” Mahlangu started as a cleaner and an assistant to a housekeeper. After three months, she moved to the kitchen as a waiter and ended up as GM. With the more senior role, she realised there were more responsibilities and was determined to obtain her matric. And she never looked back. She also wanted to be fluent in English, and through a lot of reading, she achieved this goal.

Mahlangu did not stop at matric, and took on multiple courses over the years, such as a wine course. She said the journey – especially to obtain her matric – was not easy as it came with a lot of sacrifices. “My father always said if there’s something you need to do, work hard, and push until you get it.”

She became part of the Anew Hotel & Resorts family in 2017. Reflecting on her journey and the lengths it took to clinch a management position with her matric, Mahlangu said: “It was like climbing a ladder because I never skipped a step. I always carry a dictionary because I’m determined to learn.” She is writing a book to inspire other South Africans to realise their dreams, not matter the obstacles.