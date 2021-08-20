PabloSA talks music, producing and future

Pretoria - Papi van Wyk, famously known as PabloSA, is already a household name in the South African music scene, but the producer and DJ is not resting on his laurels. His latest music offering is a few weeks old and blazing the airwaves, but that has not stopped him from dreaming about collaborating with the likes of Sun-El Musician, and to make more music.

PabloSA is a DJ and music producer born and raised in Weilers Farm, Joburg south, also known as Grasmere. For him, playing music is “like a huge emotional release”. “Music helps me to open my mind and appreciate different styles of performance as well as distinctive characteristics of people through their manners of expression, making the world seem more interesting than it already is,” he said. Asked what inspired him to venture into music, he said: “Well, it is hard to say, but (it) started being an important part of my life as early as I can remember.

PabloSA says playing for an audience is a huge emotional release for him. Picture: Supplied “I would always seek out new songs that connected with me in a way few other activities would. The more music I listened to, the more I wished I could express myself in same way.” For PabloSA, the process of making music starts with listening to a particular artist for inspiration. “And I like to browse through photos of nature, beaches, city landscape and so on looking for inspiration. “It has become normal to me to produce music consistently."

He said there were many fellow musicians he would like to work with, and more so Sun-El Musician. According to PabloSA, the style of music of the “Akanamali” hitmaker is unique, with emotional touches. “It speaks to a listener’s soul, and he is consistent at what he does.” Apart from Sun-El Musician, Van Wyk is inspired by Shimza and Mthandazo Gatya. But he reiterated: “Sun-El Musician is more of a producer for me. He is the best. His music heals the soul.

“With regards to Shimza, he inspires me so much as well as other upcoming producers and DJs in the Afro House and Afro Tech genre. He is driven by passion and loves rocking the crowd “Lastly, Mthandazo Gatya; seeing him grow near me in the music industry has helped me to believe that if you work hard and love what you do, it will pay off one day. “His music keeps growing and winning the hearts and minds of the people.”

Van Wyk said there were several life skills he gained that made him to be effective as a musician. Chief among these is the ability to see the bigger picture. Others are time management, perseverance, problem solving patience and ability to think on the spot. These qualities have become his way of life, he told the Pretoria News. Musically, he said patience, ear training, self-awareness , being organised and creativity.

His latest Afro House project Ancient Reborn EP has five slamming tunes –African Stories, Rescue Mission, Xibelani, The Tunnel and Passion Of Christ. He worked with two talented producers from Limpopo and Gauteng. He said: “This EP defines the real sound roots of Africa; the story behind our African soil. “It heals and it is meant for everyone to express his feelings through the dance floor. PabloSA – Ancient Reborn EP is available on digital stores worldwide.

“The feedback is amazing and I’m happy with it. The PabloSA brand is growing and attracting a lot of fans not only in South Africa, but worldwide since the release of the project. PabloSA said he was already working on new music and some collaborations, remixing and “ghost producing”. He will also be dropping an EP for free to show appreciation to everyone who supported Ancient Reborn. His message to others wanting to venture into the industry is: “First, make sure you have a way to make a living, or a day job.

“You have to have a goal and a plan. Treat your music like a business. Keep making music and improving your craft. “Establish your brand identity and learn the basics of music copyright laws. Invest in yourself and reinvent yourself repeatedly.” He further appealed to leaders in the industry to give upcoming producers more opportunities. “There are some very talented individuals out here just waiting for a chance to take the South African music scene to the next level.”