Painful week for family of Sam Mbatha whose burnt remains were found in car boot

Pretoria - This week has not been easy for the Mbatha family of Klipgat, preparing to bury the late Sam Junior Mbatha while the men suspected of killing him appeared in court.

Last week, the family received DNA results that confirmed that the charred remains found in a burnt car last year were indeed that of their son, a marketing, brand and digital communications expert at North-West University at the time of his death. The award-winning MC, voice-over artist, writer, presenter and LGBTQI+ community activist was last seen on June 16 last year and the gruesome discovery made the following morning. Police had been called to a horrific scene at a soccer field in Klipgat, Ikageng Section where hey found a sedan burnt to ashes.

Inside the boot was the burnt body of a man. He could not be identified at the time. The incident happened just days before his 25th birthday. Three men were arrested just days after the gruesome discovery, and further investigations led police to a house in another section of Klipgat, where a fourth suspect was arrested. The Mbatha family, friends and interested parties waited for almost a year for the DNA results to return, and when they did, social media created a campaign for justice for the man said to have been nothing but kind, friendly with no known enemies.

A memorial service was held at the North West University Mahikeng Campus on Wednesday, a day after the suspects appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court. Awarrant of arrest has been issued for one of the men who was a no-show at court. Arthur Khoza, 19, Thato Masilela, 22, Junior Modise and Mahlatsi Nkuna, both 21, are back in court on February 8. Mbatha is being buried today following a funeral service at the Klipgat Community Hall.