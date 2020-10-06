Pretoria - Singer, actress and dancer Palesa “Candice T” Thompo, has released her highly anticipated 11-track album, titled One Love (The Journey).

Candice T, originally from Brits and now living in Pretoria, worked with Muzi “DJ Muzik SA” Masinga, with co-producers Aaron “Leon Lee” Mawasha and Mosankie on the album. It is a mixture of Afro house and Afro pop, with a bit of gospel house.

The album also features top musicians and media personalities such as Matorokisi hitmaker DJ Call Me, Skeem Saam actor Patrick Sanku Bokaba, SMU FM breakfast show host Percy Sleash SA, Leon Lee, DJ Tpz, Jay Spitter, DJ Muzik SA and MJ Da Vocalist.

Candice T said she had always been a big fan of the legendary group Mafikizolo and looked up to the duo. “I hope that one day I can work with them. It is for this reason that I included a song on the album in honour of these legends. It is titled Nisixoshelani, a tribute to Mafikizolo.”

Candice T has performed at various big events across the country and said her dream was to make waves through her music not only locally but across the globe. She has spoken out against the abuse of women.