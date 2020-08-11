Pandemic leads to closure of Centurion’s 4-star Leriba Hotel

THE Covid-19 pandemic has led to the closure of the 25-year-old, four-star Leriba Hotel in Centurion. With its 22 conference venues and two restaurants and rated as one of the top 100 greenest hotels in the world for 2018 and 2019, it will be put up for sale. Owner and managing director Peet du Preez said many other businesses in the area were facing a similar fate owing to the lockdown. He said the clientele they hosted required a lot of products such as wines and beers, which are currently banned. Du Preez said the decision to close was the last resort as he had been unable to make any profit or pay his staff since the start of the lockdown.

“I look at the Leriba Hotel and right now I'm thinking of the people who served me for all these years.

"I love them dearly, and the main thing I'm trying to do is organise their UIF payments so they can at least get something.

“People who know us have been shocked to hear this. I’ve been getting so many calls from people looking to book at our restaurants, and it’s been heartbreaking to have to turn them away, but we simply can’t manage with these regulations.”

Chairperson of the Centurion Business Forum, Johan Labuschagne, said their 200 members, who employed 55 000 people, had had to reduce their employees’ salaries due to the massive loss in revenue.

He said they had three members considering liquidating. According to him, Covid-19 was not to blame, but the measures that the government put in place.

“Korea and the Scandanavian countries did not close off their economies; instead they took the necessary steps to put the necessary medical precautions in place.

“The longer the industry is stalled, the more workers are directly affected.”

