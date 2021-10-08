Parents frustrated after two classrooms at Soshanguve school gutted by fire

Pretoria - Two mobile classrooms that caught fire in a Soshanguve school on Wednesday night have left parents frustrated and disappointed ahead of the start of the fourth term on Monday. Spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Education Steve Mabona said two classrooms at MJ Mgidi Secondary School in Soshanguve caught fire – the cause of which was still unknown.

He said: “Further reports revealed that some classroom furniture was burnt to ashes,” he said. “Fortunately, firefighters rushed to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire before it could cause more damage to the school property. “The cost of the damage is currently under evaluation and has not been determined yet.”

Police were investigating the circumstances which led to the blaze. No one was hurt in the incident. Community members said it was frustrating to see another school property burn in Soshanguve and they suspected that dangerous people were behind the fire.

The school is missing a lot of its fence which was allegedly taken down by people who didn’t want to walk around the school premises. A parent, who asked not to be named, said: “There are some people claiming that children caused the fire but I do not buy that story. “There is always someone who wants to send a message when these things happen.

“It is not about the pupils but the leadership and maybe the direction they are taking. “Ultimately this is bad for our children and their education.” Phillip Ramogototwane, who lives near he school, said although the source of the fire was unknown the school did not need fencing to prevent it being used as a short cut.

“The school used to have those small gates and people have always used them as short cuts. “Then they removed them and our fencing and that was when some people cut the fence. “Maybe the school will need a fence to prevent something like this happening again.”