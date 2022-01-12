Parents panic buy uniforms, stationery as schools open

Betty Moleya Pretoria - Parents were yesterday still doing uniform and stationery shopping for their children ahead of schools reopening today.

They were running around making sure their children had all the necessary tools to start the 2022 academic year. Explaining why they had left it to the last day, some said things were out of their control and situations could arise at the most inconvenient times. Some parents said they preferred to buy all the stationery and uniforms during the Christmas holidays to avoid last-minute panic buying.

Others said they were not so lucky or “privileged” as to get everything in order before the schools opened. Among their reasons was not having money ahead of this day, the changing of schools and “personal reasons”. Some had relocated and struggled to find new schools for their children.

Lesego Mothibe said her reason for buying her son’s school uniform just a day before the reopening of schools was that her son changed schools and when she got the acceptance letter, she had not yet been paid. “I could not buy the uniform because it is sold at the school, as it has an emblem on it, so I did not have money to buy it earlier. I am only buying it now as the school shop is now open and we can buy from them.” While Mothibe was lucky to get a school for her son, other parents were not so lucky as to have their children placed or accepted in a school.