Parents receive permission to travel across provinces during lockdown to look after sick daughter

Pretoria - A Johannesburg couple is on their way to the Western Cape to reside with their adult daughter who lives alone and is suffering from an autoimmune disease, which places her at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19. The parents turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria this week, where Judge Cassim Sardiwalla authorised them to travel from Gauteng to the Western Cape to stay with their daughter for the duration of the lockdown. He also authorised them to travel to any medical facility during this time to seek medical assistance for their daughter. The judge slapped the ministers of police, health and transport with a punitive costs order, as they opposed the application. The basis for their opposition was that the lockdown regulations prohibited the movement between provinces, no matter the circumstances. The ministers said the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs should have been given the opportunity to have a say in this matter. The matter was heard by the judge via video conference call and it was decided the parties should not be named as to safeguard the identity of the daughter.

Attorney Megan Pires, who appeared on behalf of the couple, made it clear this order was not a free-for-all who wanted to travel across provinces. It only applied to this family who turned to the court.

She said people who wanted permission to act outside of what was set down in the lockdown regulations would have to approach the court on a case by case basis.

In this case, the father said in an affidavit before court he and his wife needed to be with their daughter during this time as they needed to care for her and give her the support she desperately needed.

She lives alone and has no dependents and her condition, which puts her at risk of contracting the virus, has her parents worried. They said they needed to take care of her.

