Parents urged to allow children to be vaccinated against measles at school

Pretoria - Provincial health authorities in Gauteng have pleaded with parents of school-going learners to consent to the immunisation of their children at school following confirmed cases of measles. The Gauteng Health and Wellness Department said there had been confirmed cases of measles in a number of metros in the province, soliciting the urgent call.

To date a total of 60 confirmed measles cases had been reported to authorities, 40 from Ekurhuleni, six from Joburg, 10 from Tshwane, four from West Rand District, and none reported from the Sedibeng district. The department said more than 906 226 children had been immunised across the province so far, however more still needed to be reached. “Parents and caregivers are encouraged to sign consent forms permitting school health teams to administer measles immunisation to their little ones. Parents with little ones not yet at early childhood development centres or schools can take them to their local clinics for immunisation.”

Measles, also referred to as rubeola, is a viral infection that is serious for small children, but is easily preventable by vaccination. The disease spreads through the air by respiratory droplets produced from coughing or sneezing. It can also be spread through saliva, touching contaminated surfaces, skin-to-skin contact either by giving handshakes or hugs or through mother to baby contact during pregnancy, labour or nursing.

Measles symptoms don’t appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure and include a cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, fever and a red, blotchy skin rash. According to the Centres for Disease Control, some people may suffer from severe complications such as pneumonia, an infection of the lungs, and encephalitis, the swelling of the brain, if untreated. In the worst case scenario, the centre reported that some people may even need to be hospitalised and could die.