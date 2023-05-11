Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLPretoria NewsNewsSportOpinionWorldMultimediaBusiness ReportLifestyle
Independent Online | Pretoria News
Search IOL
IOLPretoria NewsNewsSportOpinionWorldMultimediaBusiness ReportLifestyle
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 11, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Past nine years following death of Senzo Meyiwa no joke, says friend Mthokozisi Thwala

The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial inside the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

The five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial inside the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Share

Pretoria - The past nine years following the death of Senzo Meyiwa were no joke and no one knows how difficult life has been for the occupants who were inside the house the night the soccer player was shot and killed.

This was according to the Orlando Pirates player’s childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala who was still facing tough cross-examination by the legal counsel of the five men currently on trial in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria for the murder of Meyiwa.

During the cross-examination by advocate Zithulele Nxumalo who is representing the fourth accused, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Thwala questioned why he was being chastised for laughing alongside the court gallery following a comment made.

He told the legal counsel that everyone made mistakes and why everyone else was laughing in court yet he was being singled out.

Thwala then told the court that he did not think the trial was a joke and in fact the past nine years since the incident happened on October 26 2014 had been very difficult for him.

More on this

"I don't think this is a joke. No one has any idea how difficult or what we've been through in the past nine years since this whole thing happened."

Thwala further proceeded to tell the defence that he would not testify to what he did not remember as it would come back to bite him in the end.

Advocate Nxumalo who began his cross-examination today after advocate Charles Mnisi concluded his cross-examination earlier on also took to highlighting the discrepancies in the various statements made by Thwala following the killing of Meyiwa.

In his own defence, Thwala said although he had voluntarily made one of the statements less than 24 hours after the shooting of Meyiwa, he was assured by the police that he was free to come and rectify the statement should he remember anything else.

He said the reason being that the incident happened quickly, with everyone in the house being left shocked and scared.

The trial continues.

Pretoria News

Related Topics:

High Court of South AfricaSenzo MeyiwaShootingMurderHigh Courtcourt casesCrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Goitsemang Matlhabe
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe