Patrons flee as gunmen open fire at Bushbuckridge night club

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane Mpumalanga police are in pursuit of five gunmen who opened fire at a high profile night club in Bushbuckridge and injured one patron.

The incident took place at Quite Vibes (QV) in Dwarsloop, a peaceful township that various professionals call home. Terrified patrons who spoke to the Pretoria News on condition of anonymity said they were taken by surprise while celebrating the birthday of a prominent businessman on Sunday night. "The gunshots sent panic amongst everyone while we were dancing our troubles away. Some took cover while others scurried away leaving behind their belongings. Car owners were more concerned about their vehicles, there was no time to grab a bottle of cognac.

"We thought it was the end for us. I'm still shocked that I'm breathing. I don't know what my family would have been going through had we been shot dead," said one patron. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the owner of the establishment opened a case with the police. "Police at Bushbuckridge are investigating a case of business robbery with an additional charge of attempted murder. The incident took place on the night of Sunday, 10 July 2022 around 22h13 at Quiet Vibes in Dwarsloop near Bushbuckridge.

"According to the information, the armed suspects stormed into the said liquor outlet. It is reported that the suspects were all wearing reflective overalls then they began shooting randomly at all people that were inside the premises. The suspects thereafter helped themselves with the items belonging to customers as well as other items belonging to the owner, which include undisclosed amounts of cash, a laptop, as well as liquor. One of the victims, aged 29, sustained gunshot wounds on the leg during the robbery," he said. Mdhluli added that the shooting victim was rushed to hospital for treatment. "Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspects and urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous," Mdhluli said.