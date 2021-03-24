Payment in kind under legal scrutiny after botched surgery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The time has come for the development of the country’s common law to accept the principle that in certain circumstances payment for damages be made in kind and not in cash. The matter has its roots in a botched operation on a nurse, who had received more than R2 million from the Gauteng health authorities. She appealed the fact that instead of granting her about R800 000 for future medical procedures, the court, in a groundbreaking judgment, ordered that the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, provided her with these services. Judge LR Adams, sitting in the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, reasoned that this hospital was just as well geared to render the follow-up procedures necessary as was any private hospital. Nelly Mashinini, who initially instituted the damages claim following her botched operation now, however, wants to take this issue on appeal to the Appeal Court.

She said she should be awarded the R879 314 which it is said it would cost her for further treatment, instead of being told to use the public health system.

She maintained that the public healthcare services were unsuitable for her purposes.

The judge said as these were important issues regarding the question whether the time had come in the development of common law to accept the principle that in certain circumstances, payment of damages should be made in kind and not in cash, it was best for the Supreme Court to take another look at the issue.

Mashinini had her gallbladder removed at the Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg in 2014 by way of a laparoscopic cholecystectomy.

Complications arose and the operation was botched.

Her common bile duct and right hepatic artery were perforated by accident during the operation.

The MEC for Health accepted liability on behalf of the medical staff for the botched operation.

Mashinini is a nurse at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto and thus an employee of the MEC.

Counsel acting for the MEC earlier offered the services of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for future medical interventions instead of money, and said the medical services there were of the same or higher standard than at private hospitals.

Mashinini, on the other hand, contended for payment of these amounts in cash, and is supported in that regard by the evidence of a medical expert, who was of the view that treating her in the public healthcare service would not be practical.

This, it was said, was “for the simple reason that her condition necessitates constant, continuous and immediately available emergency care and medical management through a single dedicated specialist”.

The judge, in his earlier judgment, said he agreed with the MEC that there was sufficient expertise in the public healthcare system.

He said he was satisfied the medical services to be provided by specialist surgeons would be available to Mashinini in future in the public healthcare system at no or lesser cost than the private medical care claimed.

“Sight should not be lost of the fact that Mrs Mashinini is employed as a registered nurse by the MEC, and she would be able to exercise her entitlement to the treatment,” he had earlier said.

Pretoria News