Peet’s prize-winning eye-popping 420kg pumpkin

Only borehole water - 360 litres of it, no hormones and no steroids - was used in the growth of the winning 420kg pumpkin at last week’s Goliat van Gat Pumpkin Festival in Silverton, eastern Pretoria. Peet Joubert grew the giant vegetable in his backyard, putting seeds into soil in October, harvesting in March and tending to it naturally, he said. It was all about the genetics of the seed, which he described as collective breeding, but it could have been bigger if not for all the rain which damaged some roots. “They grow very fast. The one I grew last year broke South African records and weighed 610kg. It takes a lot of research and training and you are dependent on the weather. “My ultimate goal is to be the first person to grow one over 1 ton,” the proud winner said. The pumpkin is still on display at Uitkyk Vleismark in Silverton, and will be given to underprivileged beneficiaries at the Doulos Welfare Organisation in East Lynne.

Joubert won R15 000 and the pumpkin is in the possession of Goliat van Gat.

420 kilogram giant pumpkin that won at the Goliat Van Gat pumpkin festival displayed at the Uitkyk Supermarket in Silverton. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Competition organiser Henry Combrinck said the festival has increased every year and it was all about the love for agriculture.

Many people came with various vegetables in different sizes to enter into the competition, he said, but pumpkins grow very fast and can grow up to 30kg to 40kg a day.

“People are loving the festival, which is all about having fun. Families do it together and it’s also a great way to learn about healthy food and how to grow it.”

He said they also helped people buy the seeds and invited people to start doing their research about properly growing giant pumpkins.

The festival supported the Doulos Welfare Organisation because of their work with a lot of poor communities in and around Pretoria.

The annual festival has become popular and contenders try to outgrow each other’s giant pumpkins, for prizes ranging from R15000 for the heftiest, R25000 for a new South African record and R100 000 for a new world record.

The prettiest, ugliest and most original pumpkins also received prizes.

This year saw a new section of the competition introduced, called the other Giant Vegetable Competition, a first for South Africa which saw enthusiasts bringing through a variety of vegetables, from beetroot to carrots, organisers said.

