Pick n Pay Montana closes after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Pretoria - The Pick n Pay Montana Hypermarket at Kolonnade Retail Park has been forced to shut its doors after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend. According to Pick n Pay spokesperson Janine Caradonna, the close contacts of the staff members were immediately traced and sent home to self-quarantine for the required period. Caradonna said that as a precautionary measure the rest of the staff at the store, who were not in close contact with the affected worker, were screened by health practitioners. Also, a specialist cleaning team was said to have deep cleaned and sanitised the store immediately after. “We are liaising closely with health authorities and will reopen the store soon.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff are our top priority,” Caradonna said.

Another staff member had also tested positive on May 21, but Caradonna said that person had not reported for work from May 10.

Earlier this month, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced that the government was targeting areas such as the retail stores at malls and public transport spots, where people always gathered.

Three retail stores in Port Elizabeth also had to close their doors on May 11 after staff members had tested positive.

The Shoprite Group also confirmed that its Checkers store in Newton Park had to shut after staff members testing positive for the coronavirus.

Pretoria News