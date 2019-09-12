Picture: James Mahlokwane

Pretoria - To celebrate the life of apartheid Struggle icon Steve Biko, members of Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) visited the cell where Biko took his last breath at Kgosi Mampuri II Correctional Services. Azapo, the official bearer of the black consciousness movement, continues to celebrate the life of Biko since his death in September 1977.

While Azapo members engaged in various activities to celebrate Biko across the country, the organisation's president Strike Thokoane lead a delegation to the prison.

Picture: James Mahlokwane





The organisation will also be engaged in a silent protest against gender-based violence, substance abuse and African-against-African violence.

The delegation brought wreaths to lay in the cell to show their appreciation and love for Biko, who shook the apartheid system when he refused to accept living in an unequal South Africa.

Picture: James Mahlokwane





Azapo members said they have come to recommit themselves to a vision of a South Africa that is progressive and protective of the vulnerable.

They said this was a time to reconnect with political ancestors and to remember that the land is still not in the hands of the rightful owners.

Picture: James Mahlokwane





The crowd sang Struggle songs inside the prison passages as they celebrated Biko and demonstrated their respect for everything Biko stood for.

Thokoane said he was proud of all the organisations that have come to celebrate this day with Azapo and he appreciates their relentless fights against injustices.

The crowd also took a moment of silence to honour former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe who recently died at the age of 95.

Pretoria News