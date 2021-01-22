Piet Rampedi takes over as editor of Pretoria News

Pretoria - The Pretoria News is to get a new editor from February 1. Valerie Boje has stepped down from the position she has held for the past eight years and will be replaced by Piet Rampedi. Rampedi, currently the assistant editor at the Sunday Independent,i is an award-winning investigative journalist with experience in print and broadcasting. He is a recipient of several awards, including CNN African Journalist of the Year, Vodacom Journalist of the Year (twice), Media24 Legends and City Press Journalist of the Year Awards.

Executive chairman of Independent Media and chairman of the Sekunjalo Group, Dr Iqbal Survé, congratulated Rampedi saying the appointment marked an exciting new chapter in Piet’s career within the group, as well as for the Pretoria News and its readers.

“Piet is a courageous journalist who boldly and truthfully reports the news that needs to be told. We have watched his development through the Group and have been enthused by his progress and his adherence to journalism’s highest tenets. We look forward to his editorial leadership at Pretoria News,” said Dr Survé.

Rampedi said he looked forward to continuing the Pretoria News’ tradition of ground-breaking journalism.

“Pretoria News is the pulse of the capital city and, by extension, the nation. It’s an institution with a renowned history of ground-breaking and credible journalism. It’s the main source of information for the residents of our capital, the country’s decision-makers, as well as the diplomatic corps,” said Rampedi.

Survé commended Bojé, one of the long-standing seniors at Independent Media, for her diligence and passion for the Pretoria News.

“Val and her news team have built a strong focus on the affairs of the capital city, including its governance, academic, research and diplomatic sectors. She has also led from the front in a sea change of technological advancements, including new systems and the switch to digital news consumption, and has embraced transformation within the media group and broader society.

“It is in this spirit, she has recognised that the time is right for new leadership at the Pretoria News,” concluded Survé.

“The Pretoria News has been my life for so many years, and I have been privileged to serve it and the people of this city I call home,” she said.

“I thank Dr Survé for the trust placed in me, COO, Takudzwa Hove, and all the group executives and editors for their support, and look forward to continuing to serve the group in a new way.

“To all those who have worked alongside me at the Pretoria News now and in the past, you have helped shape and sustain it, even in the toughest times and I salute you,” she said, wishing Piet and the team all the best for the time ahead.

