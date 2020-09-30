Placement of Grade 1 and 8 learners for 2021 set to start

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Education will tomorrow start the placement of Grade 1 and 8 learners for 2021. Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Monday said the department received a total of 157 770 applications for 70 073 individual learners when the online admissions system opened on June 25. Lesufi said the online admissions period for Grade 1 and 8 applications would end on November 30. During the application process, parents applied for admission to schools and uploaded or submitted documents within seven days of making the application. There was a waiting list preparation and verification phase from June 25 to September 3, which allowed schools to verify applications and documents submitted. “The verified applications are electronically submitted to districts for quality assurance based on admissions regulations. In addition, the head office randomly selects 10% of schools to verify the accuracy of placement lists,” the department said.

As part of the process tomorrow, the department will notify parents by SMS about the placement offers and they will have seven days to accept the offers.

“Offers that are not accepted will be forfeited after seven days of receipt,” the department said.

Yesterday, the civil rights watchdog AfriForum said it was pleased that parents would soon know in which schools their children would be placed in the 2021 school year.

Manager of education Carien Bloem said they remained concerned that there were not enough schools to meet the education needs of all learners. Parents who experience any problems with the placement process can contact the department at 0800000798.

