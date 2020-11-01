Plenty of fun to be had at Pretville, a movie set town in Harbeespoort

The fake jail cell at Pretville. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

An old Morris minor car is pictured on the movie set town called Pretville. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A skeleton behind the counter in the chemist on the movie set town called Pretville. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

There is lots of “pret” in Pretville, the home of Hartiwood Films at Hartbeespoort.

Among the projects made here by local film-maker Paul Kruger are Pretville – a kind of Afrikaans Grease – and the 2014 feature film French Toast.

'Pret' in Afrikaans means 'fun' and the movie set is open to the public at weekends and public holidays from 8am to 4.30pm. The film-set cut-outs are fun for the family and the 50s booth makes for great pics on social media.

A visit to the bioscope is included as part of the entrance ticket, and the diner serves milkshakes and light meals. - Staff Reporter