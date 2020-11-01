Plenty of fun to be had at Pretville, a movie set town in Harbeespoort
There is lots of “pret” in Pretville, the home of Hartiwood Films at Hartbeespoort.
Among the projects made here by local film-maker Paul Kruger are Pretville – a kind of Afrikaans Grease – and the 2014 feature film French Toast.
'Pret' in Afrikaans means 'fun' and the movie set is open to the public at weekends and public holidays from 8am to 4.30pm. The film-set cut-outs are fun for the family and the 50s booth makes for great pics on social media.
A visit to the bioscope is included as part of the entrance ticket, and the diner serves milkshakes and light meals. - Staff Reporter