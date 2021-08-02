Police believe body found could be latest case of femicide in Limpopo

Pretoria - The body of a woman has been found in Senwabarwana outside Polokwane in what the police believe could be the latest case of femicide in Limpopo. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman appeared to have been severely assaulted. She succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

She was identified as 23-year-old Thapelo Sehata, who lived in Desmondpark, Senwabarwana. “On Wednesday, at about 10.30am, members of Community Service Centre received a report that there was an African female who had passed away at Helen Frantz Hospital. Police officers drove to the hospital, where they found her. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was severely assaulted and left lying on the road near the bushes next to the hospital. An ambulance was called, which transported her to hospital, where she unfortunately passed on,” said Mojapelo.

He said the police were also investigating whether the victim was raped. “The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage, but gender-based violence cannot be ruled out,” said Mojapelo. The suspects are unknown and police investigations are continuing.

The incident had reopened the lid on the gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) surge that has gripped the country. In an incident that rocked the country, Aubrey Manaka was sentenced to two life sentences last month for killing and raping 21-year-old Capricorn TVET college student Precious Ramabulana in 2019 at her residence. Manaka had stabbed her 90 times.

Another case is that of 32-year-old Tshepo Rakoma, who was fatally shot at a Polokwane shopping complex, allegedly by her partner, Kibi Lebogo, 34. Lebogo, who is also the father of Rakoma’s three children, is on trial for her murder. Limpopo MEC for social development Nkakareng Rakgoale has condemned the recent incident and called for the swift arrest of the perpetrator.

“It is very disturbing to learn about the murder of this young woman. After we learnt about this incident, we immediately dispatched a team of social workers to the area to start providing psychosocial support to the family of the victim, as well as other parties that have been affected. “A team of social workers will start with the provision of psychosocial support to ensure that the family cope during this trying period. “We urge anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects to contact the police.