Police brigadier, husband who allegedly got R500 000 bribe from Shepherd Bushiri released on bail

Pretoria – A police brigadier and her husband who allegedly received a R500 000 bribe from self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church Shepherd Bushiri have been granted bail in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court. Brigadier Rosy Resandt, 46, attached to the national head office’s detective unit for organised crime, and her husband, Clifford Resandt, 50, appeared in court for allegedly receiving a R500 000 bribe from Bushiri in January 2018. According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the pair handed themselves over to the police on Wednesday shortly after warrants for their arrest were issued in relation to the alleged bribe. In their plea for bail, the pair indicated through their legal representative that they had no prior convictions or pending cases against them, and had in fact co-operated fully with the investigating officers as soon as they were notified of the police being on their trail. They had also handed over their travel documents to the police voluntarily and requested they be released as they had to take care of their four children, two of whom were still of school-going age.

The State did not oppose their release on bail but requested that a reasonable amount and strict bail conditions to be set, including for them not to leave the province. Also for the brigadier to hand over one more passport in her possession, even with it being old and expired.

The magistrate granted each bail of R15 000 with conditions for them to report to the Olivenhoutbosch police station every Monday between 6pm and midnight, and not to interfere with any State witnesses.

Further conditions included for them not to leave the province, except in the case of the police officer who would be allowed to travel once her itinerary was provided to the investigating officer.

She was granted 14 days in order to find her expired passport, failing which she would have to submit an affidavit to the court.

And lastly, both are not allowed to go anywhere near any ports of entry and they are not allowed to apply for any travel documents.

The matter was postponed to February 25 for further investigations.

Pretoria News