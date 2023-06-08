Police confiscate car, R280 000 worth of illicit cigarettes after suspects flee in Tzaneen

Pretoria - SAPS Giyani Flying Squad members confiscated R280 000 worth of illicit cigarettes during a routine patrol on Tuesday night in the Tzaneen CBD along the R71 road. It is alleged that a grey Volvo SUV skipped red traffic lights.

The police noticed it and tried to stop the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and instead sped off and a car chase ensued. Police confiscated a Volvo used to transport illicit cigarettes. Picture: Supplied Subsequently, the suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled into the bushes on foot.

The police approached the vehicle and upon searching it found about 250 cartons of illicit cigarettes plus 173 loose packets with a street value of about R280 000. The motor vehicle was valued at about R100 000. The vehicle and cigarettes were confiscated.

A manhunt for the suspects has since been launched. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo Lieutenant, General Thembi Hadebe applauded the members for their vigilance that led to the confiscation. Anyone with information that can assist the police should contact, Sergeant Knowledge Mangulani on 078 073 4641, the crime stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use the MySAPSApp.