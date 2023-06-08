Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLPretoria NewsNewsSportOpinionWorldMultimediaBusiness ReportLifestyle
Independent Online | Pretoria News
Search IOL
IOLPretoria NewsNewsSportOpinionWorldMultimediaBusiness ReportLifestyle
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 8, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Police confiscate car, R280 000 worth of illicit cigarettes after suspects flee in Tzaneen

Some of the cartons of illicit cigarettes confiscated by police in Tzaneen. Picture: Supplied

Some of the cartons of illicit cigarettes confiscated by police in Tzaneen. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

Pretoria - SAPS Giyani Flying Squad members confiscated R280 000 worth of illicit cigarettes during a routine patrol on Tuesday night in the Tzaneen CBD along the R71 road.

It is alleged that a grey Volvo SUV skipped red traffic lights.

The police noticed it and tried to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and instead sped off and a car chase ensued.

Police confiscated a Volvo used to transport illicit cigarettes. Picture: Supplied

Subsequently, the suspects jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled into the bushes on foot.

More on this

The police approached the vehicle and upon searching it found about 250 cartons of illicit cigarettes plus 173 loose packets with a street value of about R280 000.

The motor vehicle was valued at about R100 000.

The vehicle and cigarettes were confiscated.

A manhunt for the suspects has since been launched.

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo Lieutenant, General Thembi Hadebe applauded the members for their vigilance that led to the confiscation.

Anyone with information that can assist the police should contact, Sergeant Knowledge Mangulani on 078 073 4641, the crime stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use the MySAPSApp.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Pretoria News

Related Topics:

SAPSCrime and courtsTrue Crime

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe