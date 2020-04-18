Police enforce restrictions - turn motorists back at provincial borders

MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko, and her Mpumalanga counterpart Gabisile Shabalala, stood firm as they turned motorists and passengers home for travelling on the N4 highway without permits. The MECs joined members of the traffic police, SAPS and the defence force, who were tasked to enforce strict travel restrictions to help curb the spread of the Covid-19. They said despite five motorists from Mpumalanga and four from Gauteng being turned back while they were there, most motorists were complying with the lockdown rules and carrying travel permits. Shabalala said officers stopped one woman who had three coronavirus symptoms, and gave her advice on what to do. “This is a 24 hours operation, so the team informed us upon our arrival that this morning (yesterday) they found one woman who had three symptoms of the virus when they were screening.

“We have her details and we are aware that she works in Mpumalanga but actually lives in Gauteng. We are going to make sure that we find her and ensure that she consults medical experts,” said Shabalala.

Mazibuko said it was sad to turn back the woman who was travelling from Gauteng to Mpumalanga with her children, but that needed to be done.

Law enforcement was also looking out for chance-takers trying to use their travel permits to move ingredients that are used to make traditional beers.

Mazibuko said even those who wanted to attend funerals needed to know that they would not be allowed to cross provinces without permits.

The MECs said the operation was focused on compliance by public transport operators and other road users, with specific emphasis on loading capacity, travel times, permits and other crime prevention initiatives during the lockdown.