Police get their jabs as SAPS’ vaccination drive gains momentum

Pretoria - The vaccination drive for members of the SAPS continued to gain momentum, with over 30 000 staffers, including cleaners and security support staff, having been vaccinated to date. Since the launch of the roll-out for enforcement members started on July 8, roughly 30 885 officers and support personnel have been vaccinated.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe, there has been a total of 34 175 positive cases, with 31 876 recoveries and 703 deaths. Mathe said everything had been going as planned and there had been no hiccups since the vaccination drive started. If anything, she said members were optimistic and could not wait to be next in line to receive the vaccines.

“Those who have gotten the jab feel so relieved because for them it means they can get back to business as usual without worrying about the virus killing them.” Police have said the roll-out for members in KwaZulu-Natal was yet to kick off after plans were interrupted by the unrest. Lieutenant-General Franscinah Vuma, chairperson of the SAPS National Covid-19 Steering Committee, said the situation in KZN demanded the immediate response and maximum mobilisation of members and resources, hence the delay in the vaccination programme. She said management has assured members that everyone would be vaccinated.