Police in Tshwane embark on crime-fighting operations

Pretoria - Police in Tshwane conducted a massive roadblock on Kgosi Mampuru II Street on Saturday night, clamping down on those driving unroadworthy vehicles and driving under the influence. A multi-disciplinary roadblock was led by deputy police provincial commissioner for crime detection Mbuso Khumalo and police district commissioner of Tshwane Azwinndini Nengovhela.

The operation was part of Operation O Kae Molao, through which police, among others, often shut down illegal shebeens, seize drugs, recover stolen cars, and confiscate unlicensed firearms. During the day, Khumalo was in attendance at the e-Policing round-table hosted by Premier Panyaza Lesufi at Noordgesig Primary School in Soweto. Lesufi reiterated that every region in Gauteng would soon have a helicopter to enable the police to respond quickly to crime scenes.

He said: “If we can’t fight crime in Gauteng, forget about declaring this province the economic hub of our country. That thing will be gone; it will be history. If we can’t recruit the best minds to work here in Gauteng because they are scared of crime, we must forget this province being the economic hub of the country.” Lesufi said every region must have a helicopter that would be ready to tackle criminals after April 1. The round-table discussion provided an opportunity for various stakeholders to share their knowledge and demonstrate solutions to support the Gauteng provincial government in its efforts to strengthen crime prevention.

Meanwhile, the SAPS in Cullinan arrested a 37-year-old man in possession of drugs with an estimated street value of more than R100 000. During their regular patrol duties, police noticed a BMW vehicle being driven recklessly. They stopped and searched the vehicle. Several bags of cash and heroin were discovered.

The driver was arrested and detained at Cullinan police station and will appear in Cullinan Magistrate’s Court. On Thursday, police arrested a 57-year-old woman in Mamelodi West for perjury. According to a preliminary report, the woman allegedly forced her 11-year-old niece to open a false rape case against her stepfather in 2021.

The stepfather was arrested and appeared in court. Further investigation revealed that the niece was influenced by her aunt to falsely accuse her stepfather of raping her. The woman was arrested and is expected to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court shortly.

In Centurion, Community Emergency Response Team responded to a vehicle involved in a collision on the corner of Ruimte and Rooihuiskraal roads in Celtis Dal. Two people were seriously injured and were stabilised on the scene. The jaws of life were used to free them from the wreckage. Both patients were transported to the hospital under advanced paramedical care. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The team thanked Tshwane Emergency Services department, Netcare911, Emer-G-Med, ER24, Tshwane Metro Police, Wierdabrug Sector 3 CPF, Fidelity ADT, Scorpion Risk Services, and all other services for their assistance. In an incident on Saturday night, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and a truck on the N1 north near John Vorster. On arrival it was established that a motorcycle had ridden at high speed into the rear of the truck.