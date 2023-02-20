Police Minister Bheki Cele slated over ‘normalised’ violence

Pretoria - Police Minister Bheki Cele continues to face a backlash for the shocking murder and rape statistics that have plagued South Africa. African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula joined those who have condemned the latest figures of violence as presented by the police ministry over the weekend.

Cele reported that 7 555 people were murdered in South Africa between October and December last year. While he acknowledged challenges police faced in combating violent crime, he also blamed the increased incidence on the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. “Essentially, this is the first festive season with increased movement of people and high number of social gatherings, including family gatherings and celebrations. “Out of the 7 555 people murdered in the three months of reporting, 3 144 people were killed with a firearm, 2 498 people were killed with other weapons such as knives, sharp and blunt instruments, bricks and in many cases bare hands.

“It is clear (that) a broader conversation must be had about what is at the heart of violent crime in the country,” Cele said. Politicians and political analysts have decried the state of affairs, as far as violent crime is concerned. ATM’s Zungula said violent crime should never be allowed to become a defining feature.

“South African society is one of the most violent societies in the world, with a shocking murder rate – so high that it matches or surpasses killings in countries at war, while in our country it is our daily reality and our lived experience ... The normalisation of brutal killings must come to an end.” ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona said: “Criminals must fear the system, and not the other way round ... “The ATM also calls on (police top brass) to get their act together and fix the police ministry ... by also utilising the police reservists already on the police system,” he said.