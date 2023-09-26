Police officer shot dead in Mabopane, three officers wounded

Pretoria - Hardly a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa commemorated the death of 34 police officers who died in the line of duty, news broke that another one was shot dead in Mabopane on Friday. Three other police officers were wounded, said national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

The officers were conducting crime prevention patrols when they stopped a suspicious maroon VW Golf and ordered the driver to produce his licence, but four other occupants inside the vehicle started shooting at them. Sergeant Holeng Makobe died on the spot, while the three others were rushed to hospital. Investigators discovered that two police officers’ firearms were missing. Mathe said Mokobe had been with the SAPS for 15 years and left behind two children.