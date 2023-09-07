Police release names of 17 cash-in-transit suspects killed in shootout with cops

Pretoria - The Hawks have released the names of the 17 of the 19 cash-in-transit suspects who were killed during a gunfight with the police on Friday. Among the deceased is a well-known alleged criminal from Mabopane in Pretoria while the rest come across from Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Zimbabwe.

Families of the deceased have had to travel to Makhado in Limpopo, where the dead bodies were kept, to identify them this week. The heavily armed gang was sprayed with bullets during a shoot-out with the cops at a luxury villa, where they were allegedly planning a cash-in-transit heist that was foiled by law enforcement. According to Limpopo Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke, law enforcement had been observing a group of suspects who were allegedly planning a cash-in-transit heist in Limpopo.

However, according to Maluleke, as soon as the police approached the address, the group of suspects opened fire on the police and the police retaliated, which resulted in the death of the 19 suspects. Seven suspects were from Gauteng, including David Lehlohonolo Tshuto, 41, from Mabopane, a well-known criminal in the capital according to sources. Others from Gauteng are Mandlakayise Ngcobo, 49, Mzwandile Wiseman Hlongwane, 43, Siyabonga Nicholus Mkhunya, 44, Mandlenkosi Magangane, 35, Thabo Christopher Thipe, 54, and Ramaisa Dipholo, 36.

Disego Collins Moagi, 45, Mokwi Moses Ntshetseng, 41, Hope Japhta “Tsepo” “Mabunga” Makhavhu, 46, and Tshilidzi Whitney Maluleke, 36, were all from Limpopo, while Lazarus Bernard Ndlovu, 39, was from Mpumalanga. The group included five Zimbabwean nationals, Khulekani Sibanda, 42, Alexander Myambi, 24, Simbarashe Malvin Machingautu, 37, Frank Moyo, 43, and Juliet Mugabe, 27. Sources believe among the dead were a gardener and a maid; however, by the time of going to print two more suspects were yet to be identified.

Law enforcement suspect that the gang has been terrorising Limpopo, especially Vhembe, in recent years. Hawks national head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya said the incident was a culmination of a major investigation that began as early as January this year. “Limpopo and Mpumalanga joined forces in addressing the syndicate that was identified based on several follow-ups that were made by the team.

“So indeed, we do believe we have the suspects that we have been following. Further investigations will continue to ascertain other crimes that the group may have perpetrated. A speedy recovery to the DPCI officer,” said Lebeya. Maluleke added that they were hot on the heels of other syndicates in the province. Meanwhile, at a second address in Thohoyandou, five suspects were arrested on the same day.

Asanda Maqhawu, 33, Charity Phathutshedzo Makhwedzana, 34, Ramabele Justice Peta, 47, Vusimuzi Samuel Ramabekae, 51, and traditional healer Sello Shadrack Mposi, 48, were arrested and appeared before the Vuwani Magistrate’s Court on Monday. They were facing charges of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, theft, conspiracy to commit crime and fraud. Their matter was postponed to October 3 for further investigation.