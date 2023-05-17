Police say buyers of vehicles online falling victim to hijackings, robberies

Pretoria - Unsuspecting buyers of vehicles online continue to fall victim to hijackings and robberies, the SAPS in Rietgat has warned. Police expressed concern that there were growing shopping scams targeting people responding to online adverts on social media.

The modus operandi used by criminals involved is luring potential buyers to isolated areas or homes under the pretext of wanting to finalise the deal. They then rob them of their cash. The public have been advised to rather meet with sellers at a nearby shopping centre, a grocery store, fast food restaurant, parking lot or at the police station.

“Make sure the area is busy and filled with people. Daytime is better. If you must meet after dark, make sure the area is well-lit and there are lots of people around,” the police added. Potential buyers have also been advised to conduct thorough research from various websites and look at a wide range of vehicles without feeling pressured to buy. Police cautioned that fake adverts were appearing on genuine sales websites, classifieds and online auction sites.

“These scams claim to offer used cars for lower than expected prices, but often the cars do not exist,” the police said. Before buyers strike up a deal, police said, they should check warning signs that the vehicle might have been stolen. They are advised that they shouldn’t buy a car if it has no vehicle registration documents or the documents have spelling mistakes, alterations or no watermark.

They must watch out if the identifying numbers on the car do not match the numbers on the vehicle registration documents or the documents look like they have been altered. Other warning signs could be when the seller has no insurance policy for the car. Other tips include:

• Avoid making any transactions before you see a vehicle or test drive it. • Avoid conversations that suggest you have the exact money the seller is looking for until you have verified everything about the seller. • Let friends or family members know of your plans, and have them check on you at a specific time after the meeting if you do not call them first.

• Be sure to have your cellphone with you. • Do not carry a large amount of cash with you and leave immediately if the advertised product is not at the agreed place. • If you are robbed, give the suspects the property they demand; your life is more important and valuable than your property.