Police stage Operation Shanela to clamp down on crime in Tshwane

Pretoria - The police in Gauteng embarked on Operation Shanela in Brooklyn on Saturday night led by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, clamping down on unroadworthy vehicles and driving under the influence. The operation’s multi-disciplinary team searched for contraband, illegal firearms and ammunition, dangerous weapons, drugs as well as motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.

The team was joined by the Gauteng traffic police, crime-prevention wardens, security companies under the banner of Eyes and Ears Project as well as community policing forum members. Among the arrests made were 25 undocumented persons and three people driving under the influence of alcohol. Mawela said: “I must warn them (criminals) that there is no place to hide in Gauteng... The net will be gradually closing in on them.”