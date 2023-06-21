Political parties on guard against corruption at Tshwane’s Expanded Public Works Programme

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane’s Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) recruitment drive has come under the spotlight since its process started this week. Political parties have also vowed to be on guard against possible corruption involving hiring people on the basis of their affiliation to a particular political party.

Councillors of ActionSA and the EFF in Tshwane have been hopping from one application site to another to ensure the recruitment process was fair and transparent. The programme was in the past bedevilled by allegations it favoured those who were politically connected, especially individuals linked to the ANC. Unemployed people queue at Giant Stadium in Soshanguve to enrol for EPWP job opportunities. Picture: Supplied Last year, several communities expressed disappointment they were often excluded from the EPWP job opportunities because of patronage and external interference in the recruitment process.

This was during a public consultation process led by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to solicit views of communities regarding the proposed EPWP policy. On Monday, the EFF sent members to Giant Stadium in Soshanguve to oversee the application process. It also urged eligible community members to enrol for the City’s EPWP recruitment drive. Regional party chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu said: “As an advocate for fair and transparent procedures, the EFF encourages the City to implement a fair selection process that ensures equal opportunities for all applicants.

“By doing so, the City can ensure the most deserving candidates are selected for the programme, which will ultimately benefit the community as a whole. It is crucial that all eligible individuals are given a chance to participate in this programme and contribute to the development of their community.” He said the EFF instructed councillors to monitor the process in all subregions. “Identify any potential issues or concerns that may arise during the recruitment process and ensure that all eligible applicants are given an equal opportunity to participate in the programme. In conclusion, a fair and transparent recruitment process is essential for the success of the EPWP.” ActionSA, which dispatched its councillors to Ga-Rankuwa Community Hall, said the venue was packed with residents wanting to apply for EPWP jobs as early as 9am on Monday.

“The only official present was the facility manager, Solly Sibanyoni. EPWP officials finally arrived, without forms or stationery,” the party said. Social Development MMC Peggy de Bruin, also an ActionSA member, visited the different EPWP sites in region 1 where unemployed people came to apply for a one-year employment programme. She said community members to be recruited, selected and placed under the City’s EPWP projects included unemployed youths, adults and persons living with disabilities across all regions and wards.

“The City is running a recruitment drive that will result in the placement of EPWP participants within various projects scheduled to take place in the City on a fixed-term contract basis. Until June 30, 2023, community members are urged to come and check or verify their status (if registered already) or enrol for the EPWP,” she said. Eligible applicants are required to be South African citizens, between the ages of 18 and 60, currently unemployed and in possession of copies of identity documents and proof of residence. In a video posted on social media, ActionSA’s councillor Mark Boikanyo said: “Our people on the ground have been complaining that only ANC members are being employed. Now we are getting to the bottom of this. We want to understand why and how come and from today it ends. ActionSA is in the area.”