Acting PP asked to probe council’s R1m Durban July trip

The DA has written to Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, asking her to investigate allegations that councillors from Mkhondo Local Municipality in Mpumalanga blew R1 million on a Durban July “workshop”.

“Over the last weekend, the municipality spent R200 000 transporting 66 people to Durban from Piet Retief to attend this ‘Strategic Planning Workshop’. They spent a further R670 500 on accommodation. This is nothing more than fruitless and wasteful expenditure,” said the DA caucus leader in the Mkhondo council, Irene Brussow.

Brussow said the trip involved relatives and spouses.

“It was also revealed by a reliable source that some councillors even took their family members and spouses on this joyride at the expense of the taxpayer. The DA condemns this act of wasting taxpayers’ money. Not a single DA councillor in Mkhondo attended this workshop as they did not want to support such wasteful expenditure. This money could have been used to provide services for our people,” she said.