Hlaudi’s private capture testimony could not move Zondo

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane State Capture Commission chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo has found against the SABC’s former acting general chief executive officer (GCEO), Hlaudi Motsoeneng, despite the latter’s attempts to provide clarity about his business dealings at the public broadcaster.

Story continues below Advertisement

No one will tell the SABC what to do, says Hlaudi Motsoeneng, speaking at the press conference held at the SABC offices Auckland Park in June 2016. Picture:Dumisani Dube 11.06.2016 During his appearance at the State Capture Commission two years ago, Motsoeneng was grilled on his visit to the Gupta compound, where he went to introduce the SABC’s new GCEO, Lulama Mokhobo. “We enjoyed curry there, big time, chairperson, together with Mme Luluma. I was acting as the GCEO. It was part of the handover (to the new GCEO). I said to her, ‘Look, compliance.' They informed me that there is this relationship between TNA and the SABC, but we as SABC are not complying because there is no MOU on this matter,” he said.

Motsoeneng was rebutting Mokhobo’s testimony that she was surprised when they arrived at the Gupta’s residential property in Saxonwold. “She was very happy and I was very happy. It was breakfast, chairperson. We went and ate breakfast. They (Guptas) proposed like any business people. I meet people in the street who give me proposals,” he said. Motsoeneng told Justice Zondo that he was trying to capture the private sector, and not the other way around.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The same goes for MultiChoice. They didn’t approach us for the SABC news channel. I approached them, but I wasn’t the first person to do so. They were first approached by the GCEO Mme Luluma Mokhobo and board chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane, because there was pressure that the SABC was not competing in a 24-hour news channel. It could not kick off because of the financials. I approached MultiChoice,” said Motsoeneng, before being cut short. Justice Zondo, who said Motsoeneng would testify about approaching MultiChoice bosses at a later stage, asked him to revert to the Gupta visit. “Tell me more about the curry. Was it lamb or beef curry?” asked Zondo, to audible laughter.

Story continues below Advertisement