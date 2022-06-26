Malema accuses Ramaphosa of taking bribes from ‘white monopoly capital’

EFF President Julius Malema has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of taking bribes from “white businessmen” so that he can carry the agenda of the “white man”. Malema also rejected the state capture report produced by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo saying it should be “flushed in the toilet” because it was not worth the paper it was written on.

He was addressing scores of party supporters during the 67th anniversary of the historic Freedom Charter at Freedom square in Kliptown near Soweto yesterday. The Freedom Charter was adopted at the Congress of the People in Kliptown in 1955 as an alternative constitution by those opposed to the apartheid regime that saw scores of black people obliterated. Malema further accused Ramaphosa of expelling him and his deputy Floyd Shivambu when he was still ANC Youth League president.

Malema and Shivambu were expelled from the ANC after being found guilty of three of the charges against them, including bringing the party into disrepute by calling for regime change in Botswana, a position which contravenes party and government policy. Ramaphosa was head of the appeals disciplinary committee at the time. Malema said: “We were expelled by this one with a big nose because he carried the agenda of white business people and we stood against that but he is still continuing with that.

“Ramaphosa is an infiltration in the liberation movement and he must be removed from office by the end of this year because he has destroyed this country through his love for white people.” Malema further warned those that supported Ramaphosa that he was using them and did not really care about their plight. “If you love Ramaphosa, you don’t love yourself because as we speak you have a qualification but you don’t have a job. You have no water.

“Today no single black man who had a deal with Eskom, Denel and SAA still possesses such a deal because of Ramaphosa. “The Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) was destroyed by Ramaphosa while the whites were benefiting.” Malema also took a swipe at Zondo’s investigation into the state capture report calling it gossip more than a report.