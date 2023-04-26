Map to modernisation: Chinese lessons

WESLEY SEALE Modernisation, today, is often associated with technology and artificial intelligence.

When living in a developing country such as China, we would witness this modernisation and technological advances first-hand. We came across robots acting as porters in Chinese hotels, and these played an instrumental role during Covid-19 when food and supplies had to be delivered to people who were being isolated. In a 2015 study tour to the country, we were taken to an agricultural hub in the heart of Hangzhou where a farmer was using drones to spray pesticides as well as to watch any unwanted activity on his small holding.

But in China, modernisation, though embracing an aspect of technology, means something different. Addressing the recent Lanting Forum on Chinese Modernisation and the World, Chinese state councillor and foreign affairs minister Qin Gang explained that though Chinese modernization is being realised after a 100-year-long quest for development, this modernisation was taking place primarily on two fronts. First, on the economic development front where, among others, China, through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as well as the Global Development Initiative (GDI), was pursuing over 3 000 cooperation projects, involving close to $1 trillion and creating in excess of 42 000 jobs for participating countries.

“Today,” said Qin, “China is the main trading partner of over 140 countries and regions, making $320 million in direct investment around the world each day and attracting over 3 000 foreign businesses every month. Over the past decade, China has contributed more to global growth than all the G7 countries combined.” The second front of modernisation is the long-term social stability of China. Absolute poverty has been eradicated in the country, while over the past 40-plus years, since the commencement of Chinese reform and opening up, over 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty. The middle-income group has been enlarged to over 400 million people, but at the same time, China takes responsibility for protecting the environment. For example, over a third of the world’s installed capacity of wind and solar is found in the Asian country. China, therefore, leads the pack on renewable energy.

Yet, it was President Xi Jinping who shared the Chinese lessons with other developing countries. For President Xi, a country needs to follow a certain pattern, but that this pattern of development or modernisation needs to be moulded into that country’s reality and according to that country’s needs. In other words, there is no one blueprint for the Chinese path of modernisation which other countries can copy. Each country must develop its own. This independence is the most critical cog in China’s modernisation wheel. At the same time, other cogs include putting people first, peaceful development, openness and inclusiveness and working in unity.

Interestingly, the first point pointed out by both President Xi Jinping as well as foreign minister Qin Gang was that “modernisation is a relentless pursuit of the Chinese people since modern times began” and that “Chinese modernisation is the natural choice of China’s 100-year-long quest for development.” Unlike China, South Africa can only boast thirty years of freedom next year. In an economic and political development trajectory, we, therefore, still have a long way to go before we can reach the levels of modernization as seen in China. However, in 1979, thirty years after Chinese freedom, the leadership of the Chinese people started the reforms and opening up. Indeed, the previous three decades were not easy, and China would not see the dividends of these reforms and opening up for another two decades.