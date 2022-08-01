The long-standing and enduring friendship between the Chinese PLA and the South African Military

Co-Author: Mbulelo Musi and Cedric Masters
The occasion of the 95th Anniversary of the Peoples Liberation Army
(PLA) provides us, former members of the South African Liberation
Movement, with a perfect opportunity to reflect on our experience,
growth and military careers in the South African National
Defence Force (SANDF) since those far-off days of our training by
PLA instructors. The training also benefited those who pursued
civilian careers in democratic South Africa and elsewhere.
Mbulelo Musi, National Political Commissar of MK Liberation War
Veterans (MKLWV) and Major-General (Retired) Cedric Masters a
former APLA operative recount the long-standing relations between
the PLA and South African freedom fighters.
The politico-military relations between the People’s Republic of
China and the ANC-led MK would be over 60 years today, dating
back to October 1961. Historically, it was in October 1961 in China
that these military relations began. This was after the then apartheid
cruel minority system had unleashed brutal repression and banned all
forms of protests.
It had just committed a massacre in Sharpeville, which led to the
killing of over 65 people, and the injury and arrests of many.
Organisations of the people such as the ANC and the PAC were
banned and were thus forced to declare the armed Struggle against the
racist regime. The apartheid colonial system had declared war against
the majority of the people of SA.
The first batch of six cadres of ANC MK fighters went to China for
military training from November 2, 1961 to the end of December
1962. The training consisted of two parts. The first part from
November to December 1961, the trainees studied in detail the history
of the Chinese revolution, and the second part from January to August
1962, they were trained primarily on guerrilla warfare, footpath traps,
and sophisticated and rudimentary explosives. For more than nine
months they learnt guerrilla warfare, its discipline and its ethics.
Deep guerrilla warfare became their speciality. During the training, all
trainees were interviewed twice by the great leader of the Chinese
people Chairman Mao ZeDong.
“It was in October 1961 that I secretly left the country for military
training with Cde Andrew Mlangeni in China. We left the country,
South Africa via Bechuanaland (Botswana) then Tanganyika
(Tanzania),“ said the first premier of the Eastern Cape, the late
Comrade Raymond Mhlaba.
“On arrival in Beijing, the Chairman of the Communist Party of
China, Mao Zedong, welcomed us. We were trained in guerrilla
warfare which took place before MK was officially launched on
16/12/1961. Our training included the use of small firearms, hit and
run techniques and the use of radio communication. It was very
interesting and useful training that prepared us for the military
missions we were intending to carry out in SA,“ said Mhlaba who became the leader of the group.
“When we arrived in China other members of the Communists Party
of SA like Wilton Mkwayi, Peter Mthembu, Steven Naidoo and Joe
Gqabi were already there. We did our military science training at the
Nanjing Military Academy, South of China. The training lasted for
about 10 months.“
On their return to South Africa, Mhlaba, Mkwayi and Mlangeni were arrested together with Walter Sisulu, Govan
Mbeki, Elias Motsoaledi and Ahmed Kathrada at the MK Military
Headquarters at the Liliesfarm in Joburg. They went to trial
with Nelson Mandela who was the first commander-in-chief of MK.
Mandela had been arrested earlier in 1962 after undertaking
an extensive African safari including visiting and undergoing military
training in Algeria. He also visited Morocco, Egypt, Tanzania and
Ethiopia to organise training for MK recruits and then returned back
clandestinely to SA. They were all brought together in the notorious
Rivonia Trial and sentenced to life imprisonment on Robben Island
Therefore, to fully appreciate the historic significance of the ANC/
MK military relations and their genesis, it is necessary to appreciate
the historical political and ideological basis that gave rise to their
evolution as well as the character they assumed with the passage of
time. The first MK detachment is commonly referred to as the Luthuli
Detachment and its nucleus was made up of members of the CPSA
which had negotiated with the Communist Party of China. All those
who trained in China at the time have passed on, with one of them, Cde Joe Gqabi, killed in a car bomb planted by the apartheid brutes in Harare, Zimbabwe in 1980.
The historic foundation of these relations between the Chinese
Communist Party and the Communist Party of South Africa was
actually forged and took root in the crucible of the liberation and
working-class Struggle. It took firm root during the Second World
War from 1939-1945.
Three groups of 26 young people drawn mainly from the ranks of
high school and university students who were at the forefront of the
1976 nationwide uprising, were trained by the PLA between March
1977 and the first quarter of 1978. The first group led by Zebulon
Mokoena, a veteran of the Vila Peri battle with the Portuguese
Colonists in Mozambique and the white settler regime in South
Africa, were trained at the Nanjing Military Academy. The second
and third groups led by Sabelo Phama, the late APLA commander and
E Radebe, a senior APLA cadre, were trained at institutions in the
Guangzhou Military Region. A fourth group, which accompanied the
third group, received introductory lessons on the importance of self-
reliance for guerrilla forces such as the extraction of nitrates from
putrefied urine as explosive ingredients, before continuing their
journey to Kampuchea for their military training. This group was led
by the late Ezrom Mokgakala, a senior APLA cadre.
The education and training received by these groups can be
categorised in two components; the strategic concepts and operational
principles of a Peoples War, and the tactical and technical
competencies of a guerrilla fighter. The strategic concepts centred
on the protracted nature of a national liberation Struggle, the
primacy of the political intent and the relationship with and respect
for the people. The operational principles covered the need to take the
initiative in all operations, the flexible employment of our forces and
the criticality of planning. The aim of the operations was understood
to be battles of quick decisions and self-reliance was the primary
means.
The groups were empowered for engaging the enemy through training
in the use of small arms from a pistol to a recoilless rifle, the
preparation and use of home-made explosives, exercises and training
in unarmed, knife and bayonet close combat techniques as well as the
use of hand grenades. The accompanying skills of navigation and
terrain orientation through the use of purpose-made technology such
as maps and compasses, as well as heuristic (rule of thumb) methods
were taught. A strong feature of the training consisted of heuristic
methods reflecting the PLA’s grasp of our future operational
conditions which would likely be poorly resourced. And thus, the
operatives should by design be self-contained and where
replenishment would be needed the relationship with the people
would be critical for their support. With regards to the self-
sustainment aspect the training also covered bush craft and survival
skills. Training for the battle application of these skills were received
through the movement and organisation of combat formations up to
company level. The combat formation training covered various battle
scenarios such as ambushes, quick decision contacts and
disengagements, and a company in attack conducted under different
topographical features from swamps to hills.
The education and training also covered critical mass organisation
activities in high density urban areas. These covered the careful
consideration of the morale and security of the people in the selection
of offensive targets and the goals of mass action. Since operational
objectives should always serve to weaken the enemy and preserve
ourselves, offensive targets that would strengthen the enemies’ resolve
because of its emotional impact were to be avoided. With regard to
mass actions, limited but attainable objectives would be preferable to
objectives which compel the enemy to take an uncompromising
position. Mass political activities would provide the movement with
excellent opportunities to identify and recruit new cadres.
The PLA’s training of these groups was a massive boost to the
struggle of the South African populace but, it constituted only a small
portion of the PLA’s support. For more than one and a half decades
before 1977, the PLA had been training Task Force members as well
as other African freedom fighters on African soil. Notable among
this training was that of the multinational fighters who were trained in
Ghana in the early sixties, which included South Africans. Retired
SANDF Brigadier-General Cyril Gumede was one of the beneficiaries
of the Ghana and Congo-based training. Numerous senior cadres of
the movement studied the Art of People’s War in the People’s
Republic of China. Among them was TM Ntantala an earlier
commander of APLA. Retired Lieutenant-General JT Nkonyane and
the late Sabelo Phama, two former commanders of APLA, were part
of a 1976 group that undertook such a study tour of the People’s
Republic. The group included Rear Admiral
Mfundo Njikelana and Ezrom Mogakala who led the group
that trained in Kampuchea.
These senior cadres upon their return shared their knowledge with the
rest of the organisation. They drew upon their collective knowledge
of the socio-economic situation in South Africa and formulated a new
approach to revolutionary warfare. The approach was strongly
inspired by the strategy of People’s War as waged by the predecessors
of the PLA – the Eighth Route Army and the Workers and Peasants
Red Army. This new approach became the revolutionary war strategy
of the Pan Africanist Congress as declared at the 1967 Conference
held in Moshi, United Republic of Tanzania. The envisioned strategy
was compiled into a booklet named The New Road of Revolution.
Over time this booklet became part of the organisation’s political
training literature. The other landmark occurrence of this interaction
with the PLA was the renaming of the armed wing of the
organisation to that of the Azanian Peoples’ Liberation Army. So, it
was that, the combined value of the training in the People’s Republic
and the roadmap of a People’s War as executed by the PLA, the PAC
launched its “Home Going” campaign.
The Home Going campaign was manned almost entirely by cadres
from the three groups who were trained in China, and senior cadres
who were part of the 1976 Study Group in China. The planning,
leading, organising, co-ordinating, control and support responsibilities
for the campaign were all assumed by these PLA trained cadres.
Those who were tasked to execute the first phase of the campaign,
known as “Operation Curtain Raiser” were also drawn from their
ranks. The aim of “Operation Curtain Raiser” was to reconnect with
underground cells inside the country and establish safe areas for
training cell members and recruits in the Art of People’s War and
guerrilla warfare tactics. The training that we received from the PLA
was to a great extent responsible for the confidence and willingness
with which we assumed these responsibilities.
The characteristics and qualities that the cadres developed through
operations that were built on the sound base of their training has on the
whole benefited them and the state and non-state institutions that
they served and are still serving since the demise of the apartheid
regime.
The communist and socialist parties started under the banner of the
Communist International that rallied under the banner of “Workers of
the world unite; you have got nothing to lose but your chains!“ Those
historic ties could be of mutual benefit to the people and militaries of
both countries. They need constant nurturing, refreshing and
deepening. It’s a rich and diverse legacy and heritage worthy of
preservation and promotion for the sake of generations to come.