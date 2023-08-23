Xi Jinping - Advancing China-South Africa relations

Nereshnee Govender The President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, paid a State Visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa in the midst of the 15th BRICS Summit where issues such as the expansion of the bloc, the New Development Bank, and food security will be discussed.

These are crucial issues for developing countries, and Xi’s fifth visit to the continent - South Africa is the country to which President Xi Jinping has made the most state visits - underpins China’s commitment to assist Africa’s economy, which was devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The two countries enjoy a unique brotherly friendship, and this was underpinned by a call between the two Presidents in June, with Xi saying his country is ready to work with South Africa to elevate bilateral relations, practise true multilateralism together, work together to safeguard the vast number of developing countries and foster a more just and equitable international order. Both countries have been unwavering in their call for peace on the Ukraine crisis, and Xi Jinping maintained that China’s position is consistent in wanting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa, delivering an address to the nation, emphasised the country’s relationship with China, saying being a BRICS member has created positive opportunities for South Africa and enabled the country to have a strategic relationship with China. The meeting yesterday between the two leaders was an opportunity to strengthen the strategic relationship between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China with the signing of several agreements during President Xi’s State visit. Another practical example of this was revealed on Monday when South Africa signed two memorandums of understanding with China to help fast track industrialisation.

The first agreement was made by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) with the China Africa Development Fund, making R10 Billion Rand available to accelerate the industrialisation of South Africa’s economy, specifically the manufacturing sector. The second was between the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the Bank of China, a mutually beneficial agreement for increased trade. The theme of “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism” underpins the bloc’s aims of peaceful resolution of conflict, trade agreements that benefit partners and to develop both the economies and to commit to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

China has supported South Africa, as the rotating chair, in its successful hosting of BRICS cooperation activities this year, and both countries have highlighted the 25 years of diplomatic relations and how this has strengthened South Africa’s transition to democracy. The BRICS Summit is an opportunity for South Africa to deepen communication and coordination with China and other BRICS member countries to strengthen BRICS cooperation. It is also important to solidify and nourish Global South relationships in what is fast becoming a new world order of mutual cooperation aimed at uplifting the lives of citizens in developing countries. At the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, last year, Xi emphasised the need for Global South cooperation, saying that China's development will provide more opportunities for South Africa and other countries around the world.

Xi highlighted that both China and South Africa are crucial developing countries and are resolute in defending an international order based on justice and fairness, as well as the interest of other developing countries. China has always viewed bilateral relations from a strategic perspective and is willing to consolidate political mutual trust while pushing for the greater development of China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership. China supports the integration of the Belt and Road Initiative with South Africa's Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan to facilitate deeper cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, energy and other fields.

Ramaphosa has repeatedly highlighted China’s role in providing much needed assistance for South Africa and other African countries in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, and also taking the lead to help African countries ease their debt crisis. Ramaphosa said South Africa will continue to, without hesitation, firmly uphold the one-China principle, is willing to gain greater insight from China’s experience in green development and energy transformation, actively participate in Belt and Road cooperation, and open its door to welcome Chinese enterprises to invest and conduct cooperation in South Africa. As leaders gather for the BRICS Summit, it is clear that China-South Africa relations remain crucial in strengthening developing nations and the Global South, in general.