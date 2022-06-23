Zondo recommends Hawks reopen case against Fraser

Mashudu Sadike Part five of the state capture report handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa by its chairperson and Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has alleged corruption against former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser and head of special operations Thulani Dlomo, recommending that investigations be reopened against the former spy boss.

According to Zondo, Fraser should be investigated for his involvement in a covert Principal Agent Network (PAN) project, while Dlomo is accused of handling large sums of money. These revelations come after many topics were investigated by Zondo in four years, with over 300 witnesses taking the stand while he was looking into state capture. The commission found that large sums of money that had been unaccounted for had been withdrawn in millions for the spy projects within the agency.

The report read in part: “The resumption of the investigations should be reconsidered by the Hawks. It might be that whoever were involved, including Mr Fraser, got absolved, but the investigations should be allowed to take their normal course.” It added that the PAN report compiled by an internal investigation team revealed, among others, prima facie criminal activities and recommended criminal investigations that could have involved Fraser. Zondo was concerned that there would be a need for large sums of cash to run covert operations. However, he recommended “minimising” the practice.

.“As already said, the handling and use of cash is inevitable, especially in covert operations. However, consideration should be given to minimising the amounts involved.” He further recommended that the lost money should be recovered as a means of consequence management. Zondo said his investigations found that cash in the amount of R145 million was stolen from the SSA offices.

He said some of the money that was missing was withdrawn by former State Security Minister David Mahlobo and was approved by Dlomo. Fraser could not be reached yesterday. However, his legal representative, advocate Eric Mabuza, declined to comment about on the matter over the phone. He said to Independent Newspapers: “No! No! I can't comment on that.”