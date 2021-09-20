Polokwane municipal manager Dikgape Makobe resigns after new mayor chosen

Makobe resigned barely a month after the appointment of former Capricorn District Municipality mayor and ANC Peter Mokaba region chairperson John Mpe as Polokwane’s first citizen, a year before his contract expired.

Mpe was sworn in last month at a special council meeting after the mayor for seven years, Thembi Nkadimeng, left following her appointment as Deputy Minister for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his last Cabinet reshuffle.

Sources inside the municipality say although Makobe was required to serve a two-month notice before his departure, he had not reported for duty since September 9, citing ill health.

He has also applied for leave from October 4 to 29. Council granted him leave, meaning he will only be going back on his last day of work, and his duty would be to hand over during this period.