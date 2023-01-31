Popular musician Vusi Ma R5 gunned down outside tavern in Soshanguve

Pretoria - Police have asked the public to help resolve the murder of Pretoria musician Vusi Ma R5, who was gunned down in the early hours of yesterday morning. The city is in yet again mourning after waking up to the news of the death of another popular musician.

Vusi Ma R5 was gunned down outside Legentsheng in Soshanguve. His death follows that of amapiano musician and businessman DJ Sumbody, who was also shot multiple times and killed in November last year. Akasia police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said a case of murder was being investigated.

“On January 30, 2023, at approximately 1am police were called to a shooting incident where a 35-year-old man was found lying next to the road with gunshot wounds. “According to reports, the victim was sitting with his friends outside a tavern at Extension 13 in Soshanguve when he went across the road to the car. “The others allegedly just heard gun shots, and when they went to investigate they found the victim lying on the ground. No suspects have been arrested.”

The police requested anyone with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station, or report on the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Vusi Ma R5, born Itumeleng Mosoeu, 35, was known for his hit song Tse Nnyane. He took the country and music scene by storm when his fun and unapologetic music captured the hearts of the masses.

His manager, Mothusi Mokhwazo, said in a statement released by Tribal Records: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Vusi Ma R5, a beloved and talented artist who inspired countless fans and fellow artists with his music.” He said Vusi Ma R5 ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his untimely passing in the early hours of yesterday morning. “Please note that details of his passing cannot be disclosed as they are still being investigated.

The Mosoeu family and Tribal Records management have kindly asked for privacy and respect during this time of grieving and will inform the public in due course.“ Details for the funeral and memorial service are yet to be confirmed. The nusician was married to Sanah Mosoeu, and they had two daughters and a son, named Rapelang, Khumoetsile and Kagiso.

Many took to social media yesterday to pay tribute to Vusi Ma R5, and his name, as well as Bacardi music which trended throughout the day. People remembered his influence in the music scene, especially through songs such as Thaba (Ke Chenchitse). He started his career as an emcee at local stokvel events where Bacardi music was played.