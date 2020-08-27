Portfolio committee on human settlements praises improvement in Hammanskraal water

Pretoria - Parliament's portfolio committee on human settlements, water and sanitation has expressed satisfaction at the ongoing work to eradicate polluted water supplied to residents of Hammanskraal. The water was contaminated by sludge discharged from the Rooiwal waste water treatment plant into the Apies River. The river in turn supplied water into the treatment plant at Temba, used for purifying water for the locals. For years, residents of Hammanskraal complained that they were forced to drink dirty water. The committee noted progress in addressing the water challenges during an interaction with Department of Water and Sanitation senior officials last week.

The department’s provincial head, Sibusiso Mthembu, reported to the committee that a number of challenges had already been addressed regarding the upgrade and refurbishment of the plant.

Part of the work being done so far includes the emptying and cleaning of digesters, as well as the stripping and removal of old filter belts and pressers at the de-watering building, which was almost complete.

The committee welcomed the “significant work” being conducted to make sure that the quality of the effluent being discharged into the Apies River was eventually improved.

Committee chairperson Machwene Semenya, who previously visited the plant, however, said there was a need to pay another visit with a view to seeing the type of work being done first hand.

The progress report regarding work at the plant was furnished after local government MEC Lebogang Maile unveiled the R2.1 billion project to expand the capacity of the plant in May.

At the time, Maile indicated that the project was expected to be completed in June 2022.

Maile said the municipality had about 15 other treatment plants, excluding, this one which were also not in good condition.

The committee was also briefed about water problems in Emfuleni Local Municipality, particularly regarding progress made to repair key and critical pump stations and rising mains to make them compliant with their effluent discharge licence conditions.

Interventions in the Vaal River related to securing and safeguarding the infrastructure, while repairing bulk networks to eliminate spillages.

The spillages had become a long-standing challenge to businesses and communities in the area.

Mthembu said these efforts would achieve operations and maintenance levels required to minimise and stop the pollution of the Vaal River.

Semenya praised the progress made in the two municipalities, but indicated a need to visit these areas again to ascertain the veracity of the improvements.

