Post Office reduces its impact on environment, cuts transport emissions by 19%

Betty Moleya Pretoria - The SA Post Office has exceeded its targets on reducing its impact on the environment in the past year.

The targets were put into place between October and December, during which time the Post Office managed to reduce its transport emissions by 19%. Spokesperson Johan Kruger said they had planned to reduce the same emissions (mail centres and road transport) for this year. “The target is to reduce 2.5% per year until 2030, thus 25% by 2030,” said Kruger.

The SA Post Office said that its biggest emissions come indirectly, from the mail centres, and from road transport. “The production and transport of paper has a notable impact on the environment. “The SA Post Office aims to reduce its paper usage by 10% compared to the prior year.

“It consumed 57% less paper from October to December 2021 than it did during the same period in 2020.” However, the target was not met during the last quarter of 2021. “But over the financial year it improved on the target by recycling 34% of the paper it used. The Post Office’s financial runs from April 1 to March 31,” he said.

Among other things done to reduce its impact on the environment, the Post Office plants more spekboom shrubs. Last year, they planted 5 000 spekboom shrubs at its facilities and community schools. Kruger said the shrub was donated by the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries in the Western Cape: “Spekboom (Porticulara) thickets can absorb between four to 10 tons of carbon per hectare, making it more effective per hectare at carbon fixing than a tropical rainforest.

“In the case of the SA Post Office, even more remarkable is the fact that its employees voluntarily organised and financed the planting of spekboom at their workplaces and community schools.” Due to transport being one the biggest emissions caused by the post offices, Kruger said they have improved on their target for transport emissions by 19%. “The target for October to December 2021 was 1 951 tons of carbon dioxide. A total of 1 581 tons was emitted, achieved among others by optimising vehicle numbers and delivery routes.”

The SA Post Office said that it had a target in reducing its electricity consumption and the target was exceeded by using 6,7% less than it aimed for. “This was achieved by using the most efficient technology available for lighting.” And with South Africa being a water-scarce country and the public being advised to use water sparingly and responsibly, the Post Office targets reducing its water consumption.