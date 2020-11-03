Prasa hopes to gain trust of Mabopane commuters as limited services resume

Pretoria - The Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is hoping to regain the trust of commuters in Mabopane today when limited services resume. Prasa said it was also hoping that vandalism would end. Commuters have waited more than nine months for services to resume. Prasa stopped the service because of safety concerns following severe vandalism. Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said they were insourcing security to protect assets, staff and commuters. “The integrated security plan whereby we work closely with the SAPS and communities is also being implemented to address the challenge of theft and vandalism. “This challenge requires all of us to work closely together. Communities must also take full ownership to protect the state’s assets and report any form of vandalism witnessed to law enforcement agencies,” she said.

In adherence to Covid-19 regulations, the trains would only load 70% of total capacity to allow for physical distancing, Mofokeng said.

“The first-come, first-serve rule will apply. In addition, train services will only operate during morning peak – 5am to 9am – and afternoon peak hours (3pm to 7pm).”

Prasa said it would be using diesel locomotives and for safety reasons and because of the severe impact of theft and vandalism, trains will not be stopping at all stations.

Plans are at an advanced stage for a limited train service in Saulsville to resume operations on November 16.

Mofokeng urged commuters to adhere to the lockdown regulations. She said commuters were expected to wear a mask at all times and maintain physical distancing. Prasa has asked commuters and the community to “be patient and understanding during this time” as it works around the clock to repair stations to acceptable standards for trains to stop.

Mofokeng said one plan to combat crime was to build high walls on the sides of the rails on the Pretoria CBD/Mabopane railway corridor as well as using high security technology to combat theft and vandalism.

She said such systems would ensure that Prasa had a system for early detection of crimes for security and police responses.

Mofokeng said Prasa was also dealing with issues of the encroachment of illegal settlements along railway tracks, which posed a serious challenge to rail infrastructure, particularly in Soshanguve.

“This is a challenge where we involve the province and municipalities to assist with finding alternative land for relocation as this is their competency and not ours as Metrorail.”

There has been an increase in vandalism and damage to Prasa’s infrastructure during the lockdown, with losses of R364 million.

The chairperson of Parliament’s select committee on transport, public service and administration, public works and infrastructure, Kenneth Moeimang, said they had received a briefing from Prasa on its plans to deal with the damage caused by vandalism and theft.

“Vandalism, arson and sabotage have limited Prasa’s capacity to deliver a fully effective service,” said Moeimang.

Pretoria News