Pretoria - The United Commuter Voice (UCV) has criticised Prasa for leaving thousands of commuters stranded.
The pro-commuter body said Metrorail was expected to reinstate normal services but, to commuters’ dismay, certain corridors were not operational due to theft and vandalism.
United Commuter Voice blamed this on a failure to protect Prasa assets, stemming from a decision to release its security companies in October last year.
This was the decision of the axed board of Prasa which believed internal security would be sufficient to protect critical infrastructure.
During the festive season Prasa closed down Germiston and Pretoria stations to upgrade the signalling system.