Pre-teen Limpopo model Ohlotse Modise clinches second spot at global pageant

Ohlotse Modise, 10, from Limpopo, has achieved a remarkable feat by securing a second spot in the Mini Model World 2023 competition held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Competing against 30 candidates from around the globe, her outstanding performance earned her multiple accolades, including the overall Top Model as well as Catwalk awards during the event.

The Mini Model World took place on June 25, and Ohlotse arrived back in South Africa last Friday, where she will continue her journey of making a positive impact in society. Her entourage included national director of Miss Teen Universe South Africa Ntombi Gumede, her coach, mother Itumeleng Modise as well as hairstylist and make-up artist. The team was responsible for ensuring Ohlotse represented South Africa with grace and professionalism on an international stage.

Gumede, expressing her pride in Ohlotse's achievements, highlighted the responsibility of representing one's country on an international platform, emphasising how Ohlotse’s commitment played a role in her success. As the reigning title holder of Miss Pre-Teen Mundial South Africa 2023, Ohlotse has been an exemplary model and advocate for alleviating child hunger, supporting initiatives that provide nutritional food to children. The Mini Model World coronation marked a milestone in Ohlotse’s journey; she was the only contestant in the competition to receive more than one award.

This achievement brings great pride to South Africa, and Gumede expressed gratitude for the support Ohlotse received from the South Africans during the competition. Ohlotse’s modelling journey began at the age of 5, and since then, she has garnered numerous prestigious titles. Ohlotse was not only the African flag bearer, but also the first pre-teen to be selected to compete for the international title, reflecting her pioneering spirit and breaking new ground for young models in Africa.