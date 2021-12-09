Pretoria Animal Ambulance shelter badly hit by Covid-19 pandemic

Betty Moleya Pretoria - The Covid-19 pandemic affected not only affected businesses and people, but animals that are housed in shelters.

Animal Ambulance, based in Pretoria North, is among those affected, and has resorted to raising funds to feed its animals during the festive season. The shelter, founded by Maria Conradie in April 2002, is a 24-hour emergency facility for sick and abused animals. It is home to 300 animals, including dogs, cats, horses, donkeys, pigs, goats and sheep. These animals have all been rescued from dire circumstances.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected everyone physically, financially and emotionally. Our shelter’s intake increased due to animal owners not having funds to care for their pets, and our re-homing has decreased due to the lockdown restrictions. “As a result, we are on the back-foot for food supplies for the December and January period and are appealing to the public to assist,” said Conradie. The shelter relies on donations from the public to feed the animals and do their outreach in rural areas.

Conradie said it costs the shelter about R45 000 a month to feed the animals in its care. “The organisation has received a donation of R25 000 from Auto & General Pet Insurance, but the balance is still outstanding,” said Conrandie. The shelter has since introduced a R350 meal ticket to feed the animals and do outreach work in rural areas, asking people to sponsor a meal ticket on Quicket, and “sponsor as many tickets as they would like”.

“A R350 meal ticket makes the perfect Christmas gift and will go a long way to keep our shelter afloat and our animals fed. The funds are also used in Animal Ambulance’s outreach work in rural areas,” said Conradie. Although the shelter has been hit hard, it continues with its outreach in rural areas. “We try to stretch our resources as much as we can and try to visit the rural areas at least once a month, even if it’s just with a few blankets.”