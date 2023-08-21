Pretoria beauty Serati Phaleng to represent SA at Miss Heritage Global 2023

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - Serati Phaleng will carry South Africa’s hopes at the Miss Heritage Global 2023 pageant.

The 21-year-old resident of Pretoria East emerged victorious in the fiercely competitive Miss Heritage South Africa contest earlier this year. With her poise, charisma and a deep appreciation for her nation’s rich heritage, Phaleng is now poised to captivate hearts and minds on the global stage. “I strongly believe that violence against women and young girls is one of the most significant barriers to the mission of fighting poverty.

“That is the campaign I will be carrying and represent not only for South Africa, but all women in the world at the 2023 Miss Heritage Global stage,” she said. Her journey to the national title was marked by her embodiment of South Africa’s diverse cultures, traditions and values. “I was raised by my mother as a single parent with the assistance of her mother, my late grandmother. I had an absent fathersince I was a toddler, hence it is one of my reasons to advocate for women.

“It has always been a dream of mine to enter a big pageant. When I got the opportunity to represent South Africa, I embraced it with open arms.” Phaleng expressed her excitement and sense of responsibility. “I am honoured to represent South Africa at Miss Heritage Global 2023.

“Our country’s heritage is a tapestry woven from countless threads of history, culture and tradition. I am committed to showcasing this intricate weave on an international platform. “I hope to positively touch and inspire young girls and women of SA and the world at large. I need to open a platform for us women to be more vocal on the issues of violence against women and girls. “I need to educate them on their rights and what they need to look out for and not to fall victim to violence. We need them to be able to stand up and speak out. I also need to bring to their attention the support systems at their disposal.”

Miss Heritage Global is not just a showcase of physical beauty, but an opportunity to promote cross-cultural understanding and heritage preservation. Contestants from around the world bring their unique stories, traditions and experiences to the stage. Through a series of events and activities, they aim to foster a global network of ambassadors dedicated to preserving their respective cultures. Miss Heritage South Africa’s Palesa Ramoshebi said: “Our mission is to produce a one of a kind national pageant that promotes inclusivity, fuses culture, contributes to growth in the African economy, promotes tourism and dialogue, while using culture and heritage as a tool to educate, celebrate and unite people from different parts of the country.