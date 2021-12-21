Pretoria cops continue with festive season law enforcement arresting 700 suspects

Pretoria - The police in Pretoria over the weekend arrested over 700 suspects as they continue with festive season law enforcement crime-busting activities. This was during multidisciplinary operations. Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said authorities held High Density and Okae Molao Operations, that resulted in positive arrests and the confiscation of dangerous weapons and drugs.

“The Tshwane District detective team, during the tracing of wanted suspects, warned and arrested more than 400 suspects in two separate operations, of which about 200 were arrested for crimes linked to gender-based violence,” said Selepe. With alcohol identified as one of the biggest problems and a common factor in road accidents and incidents of violence, she said it was no surprise that 52 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence and 60 for drinking alcohol in a public space. Dagga recovered during a Pretoria law enforcement drive. Picture: Supplied “Two hijacked vehicles, a blue VW Golf and a maroon VW Golf, were impounded,” she said. “Six firearms and ammunition were recovered in separate incidents. Sunnyside police arrested a suspect for possession of an illegal firearm and theft of a vehicle reported in a case in Pretoria North.

“In Erasmia, a suspect was arrested for murder and an illegal firearm was recovered. It is alleged that a suspect shot the deceased in the upper body and fled. Erasmia police swiftly searched for the suspect and managed to arrest him.” Acting district commissioner Brigadier Samuel Thine urged the community and visitors to Pretoria to be vigilant of fraud, scams and especially ATM scams during this period. He advised them to avoid drinking alcohol in public spaces, and not to drive under the influence. He applauded the law enforcement agencies for the good work done.