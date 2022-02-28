Pretoria east residents to experience 12 hours without water

Pretoria - Residents east of Pretoria are set to experience yet another dry spell for an estimated 12 hours. The City of Tshwane said it had received a notification from Rand Water about a planned shutdown.

According to the City, during this period, the water utility had indicated that it would install tie-ins and meter connections on a new pipeline. City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the essential work was planned for 12 hours, from 5pm today (Monday) to 5am tomorrow. Mashigo said as an intervention, the City would ensure that the reservoirs were filled.

Areas that will be affected include Hatherley, Sammy Marks Museum, Kwaggafontein Shere, Mahube Valley, Silver Lakes, Mamelodi, Six Fountains, Nellmapius, Willow Acre Portion 23, and Zwartkoppies, including parts of the Savannah Country Estate. “The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused by this planned shutdown of water supply. We also urge all residents to use water sparingly during this period.” It will be the second water interruption affecting parts east of Pretoria this month.

Last week Rand Water closed off the water supply from the Vlakfontein Reservoir, which supplies large parts of the east. With that interruption, the City’s Water and Sanitation Department indicated that it had not been informed of the interruption. The reservoir had been closed for repair work. “The City was not informed by Rand Water about the shutdown of the supply and we are escalating the matter,” said Water and Sanitation member of mayoral committee Phillip Nel at the time.

Nel said the key concern for the City was that they would expect affected areas to run low and possibly out of water. Communique on the shutdown was met with a wave of criticism on social media by users, who decried the frequent water cuts experienced in their areas of late. Patrick Cannell said on social media: “What is the issue with Rand Water? Breakdowns at Palmiet booster, Eikenhof, and the list goes on. It looks like this once-proud organisation now has issues like everything else.”