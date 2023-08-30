Pretoria High School for Girls Spring Fair set to raise funds, entertain

Pretoria - One of the city’s landmark schools, Pretoria High School for Girls (PHSG), will host the 102nd instalment of its popular Spring Fair on September 2. Organised by the parents of the school, the Spring Fair serves as a fundraising event to generate funds for the girls attending PHSG, which are used for a variety of academic, cultural, art and sporting endeavours. This fun-filled event attracts thousands of visitors annually and features a fine craft market, food stalls with global cuisine, plants and produce sections, thrift goods, as well as live entertainment and performances by the school’s various dance troupes and musical ensembles.

One of the highlights is the extensive Book Fair, which features a large selection of preloved and new books that covers a variety of genres – every book lover’s dream. There is also a large adventure zone, with various activities to keep the children busy and entertained. “The Spring Fair has become an institution that brings the Tshwane community together for a day of fun, culture, entertainment and lots of festivities,” said David Mokati, Chairperson of the PHSG Parents’ Association. Visitors to the Spring Fair typically include learners from the school, Old Girls, their friends, families and extended families, parents, teachers, management and support staff, and guests from surrounding schools.

The PHSG learners and their families are looking forward to this highlight on their school calendar, as it is a day of excitement and fun, but most importantly a chance to give back to the school community. “With the weather turning warmer and spring in the air, we are so excited for this year’s event! We are counting down the days and look forward to welcoming the local community to our school and having them join in our festivities,” said Kerry-Lea du Toit, PR and Marketing Manager of PHSG. Pretoria High School for Girls celebrated its 120th anniversary last year and the school has grown from 106 to its current 1 450 learners, with almost 170 staff members. The PHSG Parents’ Association (PA) provides parents with a platform to engage in the Girls’ High community and to build on more than a century's worth of history and tradition.

“The school’s annual Spring Fair is the culmination of all these efforts, proudly building on a legacy of excellence the school has become known for,” said PHSG Principal, Phillipa Erasmus. “We have a wonderful group of dedicated parents who have spent many hours preparing for this event. Their commitment to the school and their daughters is greatly valued!” Mokati said that the school is grateful that some corporate and private sponsors have already joined forces with the PHSG Parents’ Association to bring this event to life. This event is also a cashless event, with convenient bank card payment facilities at every stall.

“We are humbled by the continuous support of the community, as it has a lasting positive impact on many of the learners’ lives, and the trajectory of their futures,” concluded Mokati. Pretoria Girls High Spring Fair 2023 Saturday September 2 2023

PHSG, 949 Park Street, Arcadia, Pretoria Time: 08:00 to 14:00 Entry at Gate 3.

Entry ticket prices: Adults – R30.00 Pensioners/ Children under 18 – R20.00

Children under 5 years - Free (This is a cashless event, only bank cards accepted) For more information contact: